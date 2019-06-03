His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of American University of Sharjah (AUS) with the Board of Trustees. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of American University of Sharjah, AUS, has announced the allocation of Dh550 million for scientific research at AUS over the next five years.

The announcement came during a speech delivered by Dr Shaikh Sultan during the university’s spring 2019 graduation ceremony held on Saturday at University City Hall in Sharjah.

A total of 610 students — 536 bachelor’s degree and 74 of master’s degree — graduated in the spring batch.

Dr Shaikh Sultan congratulated the graduates, and said, “When we created the American University of Sharjah, more than 20 years ago, our goal was not only to prepare young people, but also to prepare educated generations, open horizons in keeping with the developments of the times, always seeking to acquire science and knowledge and looking for creativity.” He added that some graduates have participated in academic conferences, competed in international competitions in all fields, and got first and advanced positions, not only in the region but globally as well.

He pointed out that the university is progressing towards achieving the objectives of its strategic plan in the field of scientific research. It has supported the research of members of the academic faculty in different fields. The results of researches were presented in various scientific conferences and published in several important scientific journals, he noted.

The Sharjah Ruler shared with the audience the current plans and achievement of the university. “This year, the university launched a bachelor’s programme in psychology, started a specialised programme in data science, and is preparing to open the new additional building for the Engineering College in the next academic semester,” he said. “All that we have said today distinguishes the American University of Sharjah and its reputation within and outside our region. This spring, the university was invited to join the Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner Programme, the first in the Gulf and the Middle East, to join 35 leading international universities.”

Speaking on the occasion, AUS Chancellor Dr Bjorn Kjerfve, congratulated the graduates for their achievement, and reviewed the University’s current focus on research and innovation.

Later, Dr Shaikh Sultan honoured graduates who completed their masters and bachelor degrees, and distributed certificates among them.

He also presented President of the University award to Anna Trekhova, from the Faculty of Management Information Systems, for her highest academic total, and Mariam Khalid Al Qasimi, the University’s Director’s Cup, for academic excellence, community activities and extra-curricular partnerships.

On behalf of this batch of graduates, AUS Chancellor Dr Bjorn Kjerfve gave His Highness a symbolic gift, a unique artwork produced by students of the Faculty of Architecture, Art and Design, and was chosen specifically for the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by heads of government departments in Sharjah, members of the Board of Trustees of the university and others.