Brigadier Abdul Raheem Bin Shafe’ei, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, said that they received a call about the argument between both parties. “The man was walking his big dog in the park and the family was walking their smaller dog at the same time. As the leash [on the bigger dog] was too long, it attacked the small dog. The pets’ owners exchanged insults and both came to the police station,” Brig Bin Shafe’ei said.