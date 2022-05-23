Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has asked residents to do their bit too and take preventive measures against the spread of mosquitoes.

The civic body said in a social media post that, “Mosquitoes are widespread insects. They can cause transmission of many diseases and epidemics such as malaria, dengue fever and yellow fever. Here are some important tips for mosquitos’ control to avoid health and environmental problems associated with the spread of mosquitoes.”

Places where mosquitoes are most likely to breed:

Underneath cooling devices and utensils, water storage barrels, planting trays, water tanks, discarded tyres and pots, water ponds, drainage holes, sewage ponds, stagnant water accumulated at construction sites, swamps and pools.

The municipality has listed the following steps to be taken by the public to check the spread of mosquitoes:

• Carry out regular control operations

• Cover exposed utensils

• Do not throw garbage and food waste in the open

• Get rid of stagnant water pools

• Do not leave any water in pools and fountains

• Change the water of the vase frequently

• Dispose of used rubber wheels and other items that can hold water

• Do not keep water tanks uncovered

• Put metal nets on doors and windows to prevent access of mosquitoes