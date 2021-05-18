Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has once again cautioned motorists about the hefty penalties for jumping the red light, which can go up to Dh51,000 per violation.
A fine of Dh1,000 is imposed on any motorist who jumps the red light, and 12 black points are added to the traffic record, the Police reminded on its social media platforms. The vehicle is also impounded for 30 days, and Dh50,000 must be paid within three months to release the vehicle.
In case the impoundment fee is not paid, the vehicle will be auctioned off, the Police added.
Other violations
The strict penalties are detailed in Law No 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment, which also imposes a Dh50,000 impoundment release fee for offences like causing damage to police vehicles, participating in unauthorised car races, driving without valid license plates, or reckless driving that endangers lives.