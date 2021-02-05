Heavy traffic fines serve as a deterrent for careless driving Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: With the Abu Dhabi Police issuing fresh warnings about the penalty for jumping a red light, motorists would do well to brush up on the toughest traffic penalties, which also involve vehicle impoundment.

A number of harsh traffic fines have been announced by Abu Dhabi Police in a bid to enhance traffic safety. They include penalties of up to Dh51,000 for jumping a red light and up to Dh50,000 for racing on the roads.

These are two of five different violations that can invite stiff punishment aimed at discouraging reckless behaviours that can result in severe injuries and fatalities. The police has also reiterated that impounded vehicles not claimed by owners, after paying off fines, will be auctioned off three months after the date of impoundment.

Fines of Dh50,000 at a glance

Jumping a red light: Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, six-month confiscation of driving licence, 30-day vehicle impoundment and Dh50,000 to release the vehicle from impoundment.

Colliding with, or causing damage to, police vehicles: Dh50,000 fine to release vehicle from impoundment, payment of expenses for damage inflicted

Participating in unauthorised road racing: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release vehicle from impoundment

Driving a vehicle without valid licence plates: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release vehicle from impoundment

Dangerous or reckless driving in a manner that endangers the lives of the driver or others: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release the vehicle from impoundment

Other fines

Making unauthorised changes to chassis or engine of vehicle: Vehicle impoundment, Dh10,000 fine to release vehicle from impoundment

Allowing children below 10 years to sit in the front seat of a vehicle: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment

Causing an accident due to speeding, sudden swerving, failing to maintain sufficient distance, or failig to prioritise crossing pedestrians: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment

Exceeding designated speed limit by over 60 kilometres per hour: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment