Dubai: The Danube Group has restored the 30 per cent salary cuts made during the coronavirus pandemic in April and May across the group. The decision was complemented by the organization of rehiring over 350 people at a time when other organizations are either cutting down on their workforce or asking their employees to stay on board without being paid for an indefinite period.

As Covid-19 continues to spread across the globe, businesses are facing weakened financial markets, disruption to workplace operations, and economic uncertainty. We have seen unprecedented measures taken by the world to prevent the spread of the disease including mandatory work from home instructions and business shut downs. During this time a decision like this will for sure motivate the employees to go beyond the limit and deliver the best possible result to the organization.

In fact the employees were extremely happy and one of the employees said: “We are blessed to be in a company who treats us like a family. Though, during this tough time the salary was deducted but we are happy to get the same back in our account. “

“Our Group has been doing considerably well. Of course, there had been some hitches along the way due to this pandemic and we found that nothing was unmanageable on account of the determination of our employees to sail through this biological and economic disaster intact. Those efforts have now translated into us being able to hire more people now and return the salary that was deducted,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

“We have been able to the reach where we are with the support and determination of our employees and we thought, having more of them would take us further than where we are today. On top of that, we feel it is our responsibility to return the amount as I was really feeling sorry about this whole deduction process. Trust me not even once the salary of our staff is delayed in the last 27 years and this deduction was first time in Danube’s history. Hence I am extremely happy “, he added.