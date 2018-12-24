Ras Al Khaimah: A 35-year-old Pakistani man died after being hit by a heavy vehicle here on Sunday night.
The victim identified as M.A. was cycling in front of a heavy vehicle driven by Asian man when he was run over. The heavy vehicle hit the victim as the driver did not notice him.
The police operations room was informed of the accident on around 9pm. Police patrols and paramedics rushed to the scene and found the man in critical condition. The victim died shortly after he was admitted to a hospital.
The police called on drivers to be vigilant and abide by traffic rules and regulations. The main cause of these types of accidents is a lack of attention by cyclists as well as motorists driving at high speeds and their inability to control their vehicle.