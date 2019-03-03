Dubai: Four workers were sentenced to six months in jail followed by deportation for stealing furniture worth thousands of dirhams from their labour camp, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

The defendants, two from Nepal aged 34 and 47, an Indian security guard, 55 and a Bangladeshi worker, 36, stole 1,500 bunker beds, 1,500 mattresses, 1,500 small wardrobes, 172 clothes drying racks, 134 small dining tables, 262 chairs and two TV sets. They sold the furniture for their personal benefit.

The men were stealing the furniture for months before a fellow worker spotted them one morning and caught them on camera.

The Pakistani driver testified that he was heading to work on June 2018, when he saw the men loading furniture from their accommodation of a construction company in Jebel Ali into a pick up truck.

He showed the video to his supervisor who informed the company’s manager.

The manager asked them to hand over the money they gained from selling the furniture but they refused.