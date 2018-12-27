“I felt someone tailing me and when I turned, the suspect punched me in my face. I resisted him for around seven minutes and prevented him from stealing my bag … but when the straps snapped, he pulled the purse and absconded. I reported that to the police that called me after few days to the station. I identified the suspect in the line-up and got back my purse that contained my phone, Emirates ID and Dh100,” she testified to prosecutors.