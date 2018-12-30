Dubai: A woman has been accused of causing disability and total blindness to another after she threw two litres of acid on her, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.
The 30-year-old Kenyan woman denied causing 100 per cent disability to the Filipino victim but admitted attacking her with acid during investigation.
She confessed that she wanted to hurt the victim.
However, Dubai Public Prosecution didn’t reveal the reason behind the attack.
According to official records, the 48-year-old victim was visiting her male Kenyan friend in Al Satwa area on March 2018 when the incident happened.
“I went to pick up my shoes, as I forgot to take them home with me the day before. I sat on the side of his bed as I wanted to use the bathroom but it was occupied. The defendant came into the room holding a white plastic bottle and poured the acid on my face, hands and legs,” the Filipina said in records.
The 36-year-old Kenyan man testified that he was using his laptop while lying on his bed when the victim came asking for her shoes.
“She sat beside me on the bed when the defendant came and poured the [contents of the] bottle over her, dousing her from head to toe. Smoke rose from her head,” the Kenyan man said.
He suffered severe pain as some of the acid splashed on him too.
“We went to the bathroom to wash off the acid and then went to Rashid Hospital,” he added.
Officers came to the hospital and later arrested the defendant.
The victim said that she went through painful surgeries and now she is blind.
“I only can see direct light to my eyes,” she said.
The judge adjourned the case to January 22, 2019, for a verdict while the Kenyan defendant will remain under custody.