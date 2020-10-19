The main facade of Dubai Courts building. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday sentenced a waiter to three months in prison for using his phone to record his countrywomen while they having a shower inside a sharing accommodation. The defendant will be deported after serving his jail term.

According to official records, the 27-year-old Filipino defendant used to put his mobile phone in the shower and other places of the apartment at Al Muraqabbat area, to record female tenants without their knowledge.

Case details

In August, a Filipina who was staying in the apartment for three years, testified that it was around 5am, when she stepped out of the shower and went to her room to wear her work uniform, she noticed the defendant’s phone placed on the floor. “The apartment is divided into seven rooms and has five sharing bathrooms and a kitchen. I saw the phone on the ground and the camera was recording. The defendant came and tried to take the phone but I saw clips for my roommates naked in the shower,” said the Filipina in official records. She said that she saw a clip for her stepping outside the shower and wearing her clothes.

The defendant came and took the phone from her hands to delete the clip but she pulled the phone back and alerted Dubai Police. “He deleted the clip but the phone still had other videos for women while having a shower. He placed the phone in the ceiling and pointed the camera to the shower. There were many clips on his phone for different women,” the victim added.