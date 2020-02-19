Video of the incident has been circulated on social media

Screen grab of video circulating online of child, Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a woman Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have confirmed they have arrested a mother who tortured her child after videos were circulated on social media.

A social media post from Abu Dhabi Police on Instagram read, "Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a mother who tortured her child after videos were spread on social media platforms because of differences between mother and father and she was sent to the public attorney for action.

"Abu Dhabi Police explained that the incident was widely condemned by UAE society, who reject violence in all forms.

"Abu Dhabi Police stressed that everyone who hurts children would be dealt with in accordance to the law. The UAE has passed laws and legislation for children No.3 of 2016, which guarantees the rights of a child from the moment of birth of the child."