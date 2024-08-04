He pointed out that many people become victims of others’ mistakes due to some drivers’ lack of awareness about the seriousness of their traffic violations. They may mistakenly believe their violations are insignificant, but they can result in tragic accidents harming innocent people.

He noted that several traffic violations have been observed in the emirate’s streets, which almost caused severe accidents.

“These violations include dangerous reversing, driving against the traffic flow, and not adhering to mandatory lanes. Drivers committed these violations to enter main streets, which resulted in some of the most dangerous accidents due to collisions between two vehicles moving in opposite directions towards a single point,” he explained.

He said the General Department of Traffic’s statistics recorded 94 traffic accidents in the past six months. Out of these, 64 accidents were due to not adhering to mandatory lanes. Violations of driving against the traffic flow led to 14 accidents. Additionally, 16 accidents were due to failing to adhere to mandatory lanes.

Last year, 177 traffic accidents were recorded, including 113 due to not adhering to mandatory lanes. Violations of driving against the traffic flow caused 28 accidents while failing to adhere to mandatory lanes led to 36.