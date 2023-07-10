Umm Al Quwain: A fire broke out at a factory in Umm Al Thuoob Industrial Area in Umm Al Quwain this afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence teams attended to the incident. Firefighters from the Civil Defense Departments in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah, also helped douse the flames.
People were safely evacuated from the factory and the adjacent area. The fire was extinguished before it spread any further.
The site was cooled before being handed over to the concerned authorities to complete necessary procedures.