Defendant was arrested after he was allegedly caught stealing from cars

Dubai: A Dubai valet parking driver has been accused of stealing a Dh50,000 Rolex watch and cash from customers’ cars while parking the vehicles at a hotel, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday.

In November 2019, two Emirati men reported to the hotel about a missing Rolex and Dh1,835 after they gave their cars to the 31-year-old Pakistani defendant at a hotel in Bur Dubai area.

Security supervisor at the hotel testified that they suspected the valet parking driver and after three days, they set a trap for him by keeping Dh20 in a car before handing it over to the defendant to park it.

“We suspected the defendant of stealing the Rolex and the Dh1,835. We set a trap for him and put Dh20 which he stole it,” the security supervisor said in records.

The hotel reported the incidents to Dubai Police and the defendant was arrested.

During investigation, the defendant admitted stealing the expensive watch and cash from the cars.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with theft.