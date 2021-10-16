‘Who’s the Culprit?’ will be at GITEX show to let players become virtual detectives

Artwork for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Ramachandra Babu/©Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Police will on Sunday unveil a new game called ‘Who’s the Culprit?’ that lets players become virtual detectives to catch criminals and reveal their motives behind the crime.

The VR (Virtual Reality) game will be among the force’s innovations on display at the ‘GITEX 2021’ technology show from Sunday to Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the participation is in line with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, to showcase the force’s latest innovations and smart services.

Apps and games

The 41st edition of GITEX will see Dubai Police showcasing 15 various smart apps and systems developed by the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, including their popular smart app and official website that offer convenient services round the clock.

Moreover, Dubai Police’s stand will feature a Smart Police Station (SPS), which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers 27 security services and 33 fully-automated community-based sub-services.

In addition, Dubai Police will be promoting the ‘Expo 2020 Adventures’ game, which was recently developed by the force in cooperation with the Expo 2020 Office to help players learn about Expo 2020 Dubai by taking on challenges and solving puzzles.

Smart policing

GITEX visitors will have the chance to learn more about Dubai Police’s smart policing systems and services, including the smart impound service, criminal status of financial cases service, Sail Safely service, and the lost and found system, among others.

Dubai Police will also be displaying their digital research and studies platform, which allows the public to view future studies and research by simply scanning QR codes with their phones.

‘Strategic Foresight’

Brig Al Razooqi said Dubai Police will be showcasing the ‘Strategic Foresight System’ that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to help analysts and experts conduct forward-looking security studies and generate relevant reports.

Eye on zebra crossings

He added that the force will also showcase a device that monitors pedestrian crossings using artificial intelligence technologies to detect violators who do not give way to pedestrians at zebra crossings.

Smart complaint system

Another innovation on show will be the ‘Smart Inquiry Project’ used in Gold Souk, which allows customers and tourists to access all necessary information and services of the shops there and conveniently contact the concerned authorities at Dubai Police when making complaints.

Bodycam

Furthermore, Brig Al Razooqi said Dubai Police would be displaying a police dog training simulator and an advanced bodycam that is directly linked with the force’s command and control centre.

‘Luxury patrol’