Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) today revealed that 565 companies pretended to hire a total 824 UAE nationals in fake Emiratisation jobs since mid-last year.

The ministry has initiated “the necessary legal and administrative action against them”.

Over 17,000 private establishments now employ Emiratis, with the total number of nationals working in the private sector exceeding 81,000, marking the highest number of Emiratisation in the private sector in the country’s history.

“Fake Emiratisation is a clear violation of Emiratisation-related decisions and the regulations of the Nafis programme,” MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nafis is the programme of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which drives Emiratisation targets and offers financial incentives.

When is Emiratisation fake?

Emiratisation is considered fake when it is confirmed that a UAE national works in a nominal job without real tasks to meet the establishment’s required Emiratisation targets, and/or when an Emirati is rehired in the same establishment with the aim of circumventing data and benefiting from the relevant benefits of Emiratisation.

“The efficient tracking by the Ministry’s digital and field monitoring system, which was specifically designed to ensure that private sector establishments are meeting their commitments related to the Emiratisation decisions, has proven these violations.”

MoHRE added: “We are committed to enforcing Emiratisation policies and tracking violations that aim to undermine its objectives. Legal and administrative procedures have been taken against violating establishments, including degrading their categorisation within MoHRE’s systems, imposing fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, and potential referral to the Public Prosecution, based on the level of the violation.”

The Ministry has ceased Nafis payments from nationals proven to have been involved in fake Emiratisation and recovered previous financial support. “This move is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 44 of 2023, which modifies some provisions of the Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 on penalties and administrative fines related to [Nafis] initiatives and programmes,” MoHRE explained.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation for most private sector establishments’ “commitment to the targeted Emiratisation targets”, saying the public-private partnership “strengthens the country’s economic development objectives.”

Report violators