Ras Al Khaimah: Studies in Ras Al Khaimah have shown that more than half of the traffic accidents that occur during Ramadan take place before sunset and Itfar time, as a result of excessive speeding and non-compliance with rules. Jumping the red signal in order to hurry home is common, according to Ras Al Khaimah Police, who is urging the public to guard against such mistakes.
Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said 10 major mistakes that road users make while driving cause fatal traffic accidents. They include: speeding, especially before Iftar time; exhaustion and fatigue due to lack of sleep; undue overtaking; reckless driving; not leaving enough distance while driving; lack of lane discippline; using a mobile phone while driving; reversing the vehicle without making sure the road is clear; not paying attention and entering the road before it is clear; and not estimating the correct distance on the part of road users as a result of lack of concentration during fasting.
Brigadier Dr. Al Hamidi pointed out that traffic violations are aplenty before Tarawih prayers because some people stop their vehicles in places that obstruct the movement of other vehicles.
He called on drivers with diabetes to follow up on their health throughout the fasting period and if they are not feeling up to the mark, they should stop their vehicles on the shoulder of the road and call an ambulance through the central operating room to obtain medical support.
He said during Ramadan, 20 traffic accidents, resulting in three deaths, four serious injuries, 13 moderate injuries and six minor injuries have been reported.