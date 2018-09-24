Dubai: A worker has been accused of groping a woman visitor in the street when she and her friend asked him for directions to a hotel, a Dubai court heard on Monday.

According to records, two French women were heading to a hotel at midnight in August when they stopped their car near a construction site on Shaikh Zayed Road.

The two women, aged 21 and 22, approached the 25-year-old Pakistani construction worker mistaking him for a security guard as he wore a uniform.

When the 22-year-old visitor asked him for directions, the worker took the women to another man to ask him for assistance.

The women then began walking towards the hotel and entered the building before they realised that the 25-year-old worker was following them.

As they headed towards the lift, the woman claimed that the worker slapped her posterior and groped her top. She yelled at him before reporting the matter to police who apprehended the worker.

The suspect pleaded guilty before the Dubai Court of First Instance.

“I touched her, but it happened by mistake. It was not intentional,” he told presiding judge Habib Awad.

The 22-year-old visitor told prosecutors that the suspect acted strange when asked for directions. “When my friend parked the car, the suspect asked her for the keys... When we walked into the hotel and saw him beside us, we assumed that he is a security guard since he wore a uniform. He slapped my bottom and groped my top … we reported him to the police,” she said.

Her 21-year-old friend told prosecutors that she saw the suspect touching the 22-year-old’s breast.

When questioned by prosecutors, the suspect was quoted as admitting that he was enticed by the woman’s beauty.

A ruling will be heard on October 15.