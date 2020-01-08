Dubai: Three students went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after they were accused of physically assaulting their countryman and causing permanent disability over a heated argument in Dubai.

The three Emirati defendants in their 20s were sitting in Al Khawaneej area where the 25-year-old Emirati victim who was with his friends.

“We were talking when two of them start mocking and laughing at me. An argument followed and they attacked me. They hit me on my head and kicked me in the stomach. They knocked me to the ground and my left arm was hurt,” the victim said in records.

His friends tried to stop the fight when the trio fled the scene. An ambulance was then called to transfer the victim to hospital.

An Emirati witness who was at the scene said that he saw the defendants assaulting the victim who fell on the pavement and hurt his left arm.

A medical report revealed that the victim suffered a broken arm due to the attack which resulted in 10 per cent permanent disability.

Dubai Police arrested the three defendants who confessed to having a heated argument with the victim claiming that he had insulted them first.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with physically assaulting the victim.