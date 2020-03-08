Defendant claimed victim was mistreating him after asking him to clean room

Dubai: A taxi driver accused of stabbing his cousin to death was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a Dubai court on Sunday.

The 40-year-old Pakistani defendant claimed his cousin was mistreating him and that when the victim asked him to clean the room he lost his temper and stabbed him to death.

Police received a report of the crime in a residential building in Hor Al Anz in June of last year.

“I saw the defendant sitting outside the flat and his leg was injured,” said a police officer. “We found a knife near him and a witness confirmed that he entered the room after hearing the victim ask for help and saw the defendant stabbing the victim.”

“The defendant told me that the victim was treating him badly all the time. He said that the victim ordered him to clean the room and yelled at him, so he stabbed him with a knife,” added the officer.

A witness said he heard someone ask for help as the victim had been stabbed.

“I saw the defendant covered in blood sitting outside the room. He kept saying his brain wasn’t working,” said the witness.

During interrogation, the defendant admitted to killing his cousin.