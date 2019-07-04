Victim reported the incident two months after it happened in April 2019

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A student was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Pakistani defendant who had sex with the Indian girl was charged with rape.

According to official records, the incident was reported to Al Muraqqabat police station in April.

The Indian girl testified that she knew the defendant as both were studying in the same school. She had met him once before the incident at the Al Nahda area and later the two went to Al Mamzar beach with a friend.

“He asked me to sit on the back seat of his vehicle and I did. He start kissing me and I pushed him away,” said the girl on record.

The student then allegedly raped the girl and then dropped her home.

She didn’t inform her parents. A week later, she met him and he tried to rape her again.

The girl then alerted her sister who informed their father.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant after a complaint was lodged nearly two months after the incident.