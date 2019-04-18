Father checked CCTV after his daughter told him she was scared of the cleaner

The girl asked to sleep beside her father after midnight because she said she was scared

She told the father that she didn’t want the cleaner to come and clean the house because he kissed her

The father checked surveillance cameras and saw the defendant hugging his daughter when she was playing and then taking her to the lift

Dubai: A cleaner went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday after he was charged with sexually abusing a six-year-old girl.

According to court records, on March 7, the girl asked to sleep beside her father after midnight because she said she was scared.

“She told me that she didn’t want the cleaner to come and clean the house because he kissed her on the cheek and hugged her,” said the 32-year-old Indian father. “She told me that he used to take her to the lift while she was playing,” he added.

The father checked surveillance cameras at their home in Al Ghusais and saw the 30-year-old Bangladeshi defendant hugging his daughter when she was playing and then taking her to the lift.

“I spoke with the defendant who told me that he was only joking with her,” added the father. “Later he told me that he did a mistake and asked for forgiveness.”

Dubai Police were alerted to the incident and apprehended the defendant.

During interrogation, the defendant confessed to hugging and kissing the girl.

“He took me to the lift and kissed me on the cheek in two separate incidents,” said the girl. “I told my father not to bring the defendant to clean the house,” she added, according to court records.

The defendant was charged with sexually abusing the little girl.