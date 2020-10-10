The MoHAP headquarters. The ministry has established specific mechanisms for control and inspection of private health facilities. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has revoked the licence of a psychiatrist and removed his from the medical registers of the country due to contravening the ethics and laws of the medical professions.

This came after the Sharjah Police “Department of Narcotics Control” has arrested the said person inciting young people to take controlled medicines and psychotropic drugs without having any medical conditions related to such types of medicines.

Diving into the details, the Ministry recently received information from the Department of Narcotics Control at Sharjah Police reporting that several young people, aged 20 to 30 years, were frequently visiting a psychiatric clinic in Sharjah. A team from MoHAP and Sharjah Police was formed to investigate the incident. In the meantime, MoHAP dispatched a person to the clinic, who asked the doctor to prescribe psychotropic drugs. The doctor accepted the request and prescribed the drugs. This was a conclusive evidence that the said doctor didn’t clinically diagnose with the patient to make sure that he needs such drugs or not.

Stringent laws & legislations

MoHAP has been keen to develop the laws and legislations that regulate the practice of medical professions. The ministry has also established specific mechanisms for control and inspection of private health facilities to make sure that they abide by the common medical ethics and rules at the local and international levels, as well as their compliance with the state-related health laws and regulations.

The Ministry underlined that those who breach such rules and regulations will be subject to the most severe penalties to protect and the health and rights of patients, pointing that prescribing such medicines haphazardly and without medical reasons is a crime against youth as they will become addicted.

Violation of ethics