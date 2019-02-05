Sharjah: An African man was fatally stabbed in a brawl after an argument turned violent, police said on Tuesday.
The fight erupted at the industrial area 5 on February 1.
Police said they received a call for assistance around 6pm on Friday and when they arrived found a large crowd as well as one man in a pool of blood.
Officers say the deceased was stabbed with an unidentified instrument.
The body of the 31-year-old Nigerian man was transferred to the hospital at 7pm where he was pronounced dead.
A number of men at the scene who witnessed the incident were summoned by police.
Police said they hope to determine the nature of the argument and what spawned the violence.
Investigations are on.