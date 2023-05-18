Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has arrested a taxi driver of Asian nationality who tried to harass two minor girls while they were returning home in the evening, taking advantage that they were without their parents in the vehicle.
The incident came to the light when Buhairah Police Station received a complaint from an Arab man, stating that the taxi driver harassed his 13-year-old daughter who was with her 15-year-old friend. The police immediately located the vehicle and its driver, and in record time arrested him.
The suspect confessed to what he had done.
Sharjah Police stressed that parents must act responsibly towards their children, and that their role is no less important than that of the police and security services in protecting children.
As it turned out, the parents of the two victims were aware of their daughters using the taxi, without the presence of an adult.