Sharjah: Forensics and crime scene investigations are producing ten times as much evidence as before and helping to solve more crimes, it was revealed on Saturday.
The Sharjah Police Forensic Laboratory helped solve 8,030 cases during nine months of this year compared to previous year figures, according to a technical report, which released by the laboratory on Saturday.
Colonel Adel Al Mazimi, acting director of the Sharjah Police Forensic Laboratory, said the laboratory tested 102,886 samples to detect chemicals, toxic materials, finger prints, fire incidents, weapons and forgery. The total number of reports include efforts of all the branches and technical units in the laboratory. Col Al Mazimi said the laboratory handed over the reports to the police, public prosecution and courts to aid decision-making processes.
Awareness campaigns
The laboratory also carries out number of awareness campaigns to protect the public from various crimes. “The forensic department has been vital in solving a huge number of crimes in the emirate of Sharjah and the neighbouring emirate to finding who are behind the crimes,” he added.
He added that the forensic laboratory keeps pace with development continuously by expanding the area of work, adding new equipment and work programmes that contribute to the progress of the technical work according to the need of work, and the laboratory management is keen on the approach of developing the human cadre, attracting more national scientific competencies, and their continuous rehabilitation, and encouraging them to complete higher studies in the field of forensic evidence to sharpen skills, and keep up-to-date of the latest developments and innovations in the field of work.