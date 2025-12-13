Sharjah court overturns death sentence, cites defendant’s severe mental illness

Court orders Dh200,000 blood money and deportation after finding chronic schizophrenia
Sharjah: The Sharjah Court of Appeal has overturned a death sentence in a murder case, ruling that the defendant was suffering from a severe mental disorder that left him unable to understand or control his actions at the time of the crime.
The court cleared the defendant of criminal responsibility, citing a certified medical report confirming he lacked awareness and discernment during the incident. It ordered him to pay the prescribed blood money of Dh200,000 and directed that he be deported from the country after payment, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Court records show the victim was asleep in a workplace accommodation when the defendant struck him on the head with a metal object, causing immediate death. While the act initially appeared deliberate, further investigation revealed a significant psychological factor that affected the court’s assessment of intent.
Medical reports submitted during the appeal detailed that the defendant was experiencing acute psychotic episodes, including delusions that he had received a divine message instructing him to perform a sacrifice. He also believed unseen entities were manipulating his mobile phone and online accounts and claimed to have designed one of the country’s most prominent landmarks. These symptoms were diagnosed as severe delusional hallucinations, representing a complete break from reality.
The trial court had originally sentenced the defendant to death based on confessions, forensic evidence, and medical findings. However, his legal team appealed, arguing that his mental competence had not been properly assessed and highlighting erratic behaviour observed since his arrest.
The Court of Appeal ordered a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation, which concluded that the defendant suffers from chronic schizophrenia, a serious mental illness that severely impairs logical thinking, perception, and behavioural control. The medical committee confirmed that his disorder had fully deprived him of criminal intent at the time of the offence.
In its ruling, the court stated that the absence of mental capacity nullifies criminal liability, while civil liability remains intact under Islamic law and national legislation. The payment of blood money remains mandatory regardless of the offender’s mental state.
The court formally annulled the death sentence, acquitted the defendant of criminal responsibility, ordered Dh200,000 in blood money to be deposited with the court, approved Dh5,000 in legal fees to be paid from public funds, and directed that the defendant be deported after settlement.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox