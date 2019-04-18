Sharjah: Eight men have been sentenced to death in Sharjah on Thursday for carrying out a string of armed robberies at money exchanges and cash machines in the emirate last year.
A ninth man was sentenced to six months followed by deportation for possession of stolen money.
The convicts were of a nine-member gang of Nigerians who entered establishments by force and slashed staff and members of the public with bladed weapons in 2018. The gang had committed a series of robberies across the emirate.
A prosecutor told Gulf News that as per the law, a group of people who threaten the life of others while committing robbery are subject to the death sentence, however an appeal is expected to be launched and the sentences could get downgraded to life imprisonment.