A ninth man was sentenced to six months followed by deportation for possession of stolen m

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Sharjah: Eight men have been sentenced to death in Sharjah on Thursday for carrying out a string of armed robberies at money exchanges and cash machines in the emirate last year.

A ninth man was sentenced to six months followed by deportation for possession of stolen money.

The convicts were of a nine-member gang of Nigerians who entered establishments by force and slashed staff and members of the public with bladed weapons in 2018. The gang had committed a series of robberies across the emirate.