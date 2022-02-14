Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a verdict against two men who scammed a victim to buy fake dollars.

According to official records, the two defendants posted on Instagram that they are looking to sell $30,000 for Dh75,000.

The victim was deceived by the post as the pair was selling dollars at a cheap price.

“I was checking Instagram and saw a picture of dollars with details and a number. I contacted the number and the person who took the call said that he lives outside the country but has friends inside the UAE selling dollars,” said the victim in official records.

The unknown man sent him two mobile numbers.

“I contacted them via WhatsApp and decided to meet them in Deira,” he said.

Subsequently, he met the two defendants and agreed to buy $30,000 for Dh75,000 as against the market exchange rate of Dh110,000.

A day later, the victim picked the first defendant at Naif area and parked the car to exchange the money.

He gave him the money and took a plastic bag full of dollars.

“I was checking the bills when the defendant escaped with the money,” he added.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant who claimed that he was assigned by the second defendant to exchange the money for a fee of Dh300.

Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the two defendants to one year in jail and a fine of Dh275,000.