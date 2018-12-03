Dubai: A jobless man, who claimed to be a diplomat when he assaulted, cursed and threatened two policemen who stopped him for driving recklessly, has been jailed for three months. The two policemen were in a police car when they spotted a speeding vehicle and being driven inattentively in Al Barsha in May.
The policemen chased the car and asked the driver to stop. As they went to the 30-yerar-old Kuwaiti driver and asked him for his papers, the latter identified himself as a diplomat. As a policemen asked him to present his personal identification papers to prove his claims, the defendant assaulted the policemen, cursed them and threatened to have them sacked from the police force, claiming he knew influential people.
The 30-year-old accused was apprehended instantly.
On Thursday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Kuwaiti defendant of assaulting, cursing and threatening the policemen while doing their duty.
Presiding judge Habib Awad said the accused, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported after serving his punishment.
One of the policemen testified: “He told me that he is a diplomat once I asked him for his papers. When I asked him to give me papers that prove that he is a diplomat, he responded ‘let your government prove it’. He also tried to punch me but I dodged his attack. When my partner and I restrained him, he cursed us and threatened to get us fired,”
His partner said: “We got injured when the accused resisted arrest. He seemed to be under the influence of liquor.”
The primary ruling remains subject to appeal.