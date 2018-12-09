Sharjah Police on Saturday launched the awareness campaign titled ‘Be aware of fraudsters’ to warn bank customers as well as residents of thefts. The campaign highlights safe methods for withdrawing and transporting money and steps to prevent theft. It sheds light on the various fraudulent methods – both traditional and electronic – used by thieves. Police urged people leaving the bank after a transaction to be cautious and remain wary of the tricks used by thieves, which have been compiled by the police in order to preserve people’s safety and their money.