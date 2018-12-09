Sharjah: Sharjah Police have shared guidelines for the public to protect themselves against tricks used by pickpockets to steal wallets.
One such trick, called ‘spit and shift’, is employed by the culprit who intentionally spits on the victim and then pretend to clean the victim’s dress, while using the other hand to steal the victim’s valuables.
Sharjah Police on Saturday launched the awareness campaign titled ‘Be aware of fraudsters’ to warn bank customers as well as residents of thefts. The campaign highlights safe methods for withdrawing and transporting money and steps to prevent theft. It sheds light on the various fraudulent methods – both traditional and electronic – used by thieves. Police urged people leaving the bank after a transaction to be cautious and remain wary of the tricks used by thieves, which have been compiled by the police in order to preserve people’s safety and their money.
A police spokesperson urged the public not to hesitate to report any suspicious activity they may notice while withdrawing money. They can call Sharjah Police on the toll free Najeed number 800151. Residents can also call the police operations room on 999 for emergency cases and 901 for non–emergencies.
Police distributed brochures in Arabic, English and Urdu.
The campaign comes in line with Sharjah Police’s security strategy, which aims to promote community awareness.
The campaign, which started from Industrial Area Police Station, was organised by the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police in cooperation with a number of other departments of Sharjah Police General Directorate. The drive is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s vision to enhance safety and security, and ensure that the UAE is one of the safest countries in the world.
The campaign also aims to strengthen cooperation between the police and society.
How to prevent theft:
- Do not show valuables to strangers.
- Do not listen to someone who pretends to guide you to something wrong with your vehicle.
- Avoid showing money that you have or when withdrawing from the bank to passers-by.
- Avoid writing the secret code on your credit card and keep it in a safe place.
- Beware of person spitting or sneezing onto your clothes, with the aim of stealing your wallet while wiping your clothes
- Money or bags should not be placed next to the driver, which might expose them to theft.
- Avoid placing money or wallet in the back pocket of the trousers
- Inform police immediately of suspicions movement
Source: Sharjah Police