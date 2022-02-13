Sharjah: Re-enacted crime scenes from real-life cases in Sharjah have been captured in a unique gallery of photos at the Xposure photography festival in Sharjah. The gallery can be viewed until February 15.
Through the gallery, the Crime Scene Department at Sharjah Police aims to raise awareness on the work of the department and forensic photographers and their role in fighting crime.
On Friday, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, visited the gallery, accompanied by Tariq Allay, director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, which organises Xposure.
They were received by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi told Gulf News: “Our participation in Xposure, the world’s largest event of its kind, originates from our commitment to participate in all local, regional, and international events and exhibits and to complement Sharjah Police’s security efforts and dedication to enhancing a sense of security and safety.”
The collection of photos at Xposure by the force’s Media and Public Relations Department and Crime Scene Department reflects the nature of police work in dealing with various situations.
Eye for detail
A photo series ‘Under the microscope’ depicts physical and biological characteristics – evidence – not visible to the naked eye at the crime scene.
The gallery has “reinterpreted” 17 crime scene photographs taken from real-life crime scenes and “reanimated” them for educational purposes.
Sharjah Police officials also explained to visitors at Xposure the processes of identifying, tagging and photographing forensic evidence and the skills required for the job.
Captain Rawya Al Mehrzi, Forensic Evidence Officer at Sharjah Police Crime Scene Department, told Gulf News: “Forensic photography is very different from regular photography. Our participation at Xposure 2022 aims to educate visitors of all ages on how forensic photography is used to solve even the most dangerous crimes.”
He added: “We are delighted with the response we have been receiving from the audiences at Xposure. We are immensely encouraged by the interest younger visitors have shown in the subject.”