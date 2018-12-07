The complainant testified to prosecutors: “We matched on the dating app WhosHere. He asked to meet me after an hour and I came from Abu Dhabi. When I went up to his room, he asked me if I had any money but I refused to give him any. Then he asked to have sex with me and I refused. When I tried to leave the room, he pulled me back into the room by force. He snatched my bag, stole the money and locked himself in the bathroom. I reported the matter to the hotel’s security and then called the police.”