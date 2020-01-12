Dubai: A British man has been accused of sexually abusing a bowling alley player at a luxury hotel in Dubai.

According to official records, the 32-year-old Australian woman was bowling with her friends at a hotel on Palm Jumeirah when the incident happened in September 2019.

“I went with my friends for some bowling and was wearing the bowling shoes when the defendant touched my backside,” the victim said in records.

She alerted officers at Al Barsha police station who apprehended the defendant.

Surveillance cameras showed the defendant touching the woman inappropriately.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the 34-year-old defendant with sexually abusing the Australian woman.