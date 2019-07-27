Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A woman has gone on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after she was accused of locking a massage parlour customer inside a flat, threatening to kill him and stealing Dh60,300 from him.

According to official records, a Nepali man found a massage card on the street and contacted the number written on the card via WhatsApp in June 2018.

“I went to the massage centre in the Al Rafaa area. I was surprised when I saw eight African women inside the flat. When I got in, they attacked me. They stole Dh60,300 from me and threatened me [not to] report the incident to Dubai Police,” said the 33-year-old victim. The women, who later freed the man, escaped after splitting the money between themselves.

However, Dubai Police arrested seven women. Later they also arrested the 34-year-old Nigerian defendant who confessed to the robbery.

An Emirati policeman testified: “She was brought to the country through an unknown woman to work. They were luring men to come to the massage centre before physically assaulting the victims and stealing their money.”

The other women were sentenced to six months in jail to be followed by deportation.