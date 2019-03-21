For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Agency

Dubai

A man is on trial accused of forging documents to open a bank account to obtain a loan of Dh262,000, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard Thursday. The 41-year-old Pakistani forged a salary certificate, entry permit and work identification to pose as a doctor to get the loan.

“He provided me with documents and I presented it to my bank to open an account and get the loan,” said the 35-year-old Egyptian bank employee.

“The bank later alerted me that the defendant was arrested because the documents were fake,” added the bank employee.

Prosecutors said the defendant forged the documents with the help of a second unknown defendant, who is at large.

Dubai Health Authority confirmed to prosecution that the salary certificate wasn’t issued by them.