Dubai: A jobless man who posed as a trading company’s manager using someone else’s Emirates ID and embezzled Dh455,000 from a merchant was jailed one year.
A Pakistani merchant visited a trading company in Al Barsha wanting to purchase scrap material in August.
As he entered the company’s premises, he was greeted by a person who wore an Emirati traditional dress and was introduced to a woman and a 24-year-old Pakistani man.
The latter was introduced to the merchant as the company’s manager who was supposed to discuss the deal to purchase scrap material.
The merchant agreed with the 24-year-old purported manager on buying scrap material for Dh455,000.
He was provided with a paper that contained images of the purchased materials and a photocopy of an Emirates ID that was supposed to be that of the company’s owner.
Despite the fact that according to the deal the merchant was supposed to collect the scrap instantly, the Pakistani was asked to wait.
When the period to collect the scrap prolonged needlessly, the Pakistani merchant returned to the company and asked for his money back.
After several unsuccessful attempts to take his money back, the merchant complained to the police once he discovered that he had been cheated.
Primary police interrogations led to the arrest of the 24-year-old Pakistani man who turned out to be a jobless person.
On Sunday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Pakistani of using someone else’s Emirates ID to dupe the merchant and embezzle his Dh455,000.
Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the defendant, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported.
When he appeared in court, the accused contended: “I did not use the ID and didn’t swindle the money.
The merchant said he went with some friends to buy scrap from the company.
“When we first entered the company we met a person at the reception and he introduced us to a person who wore an Emirati dress and identified him with an Emirati name. The latter spoke to us in Pashto and he introduced me to a woman and the suspect. I agreed to buy scrap for Dh455,000 after they showed me pictures of the materials. They were late in delivering the scrap. I left the premises after I was told that owner had to leave because of an emergency. I visited them several times but to no avail. Then I asked for my money back,” he testified.
Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal.