“We commissioned the informant to contact the waiter and ask for an extra meal to be delivered in his cell. Once the 23-year-old accepted the phone recharge, the police apprehended him. We found in his pocket a paper that contained the serial numbers of the phone recharges. During questioning, the accused said he refused a prisoner’s offer to give him an extra meal. He claimed that when he refused to take the paper with the recharge code, the prisoner left the paper on the table and walked away, after which he took it and put it in his pocket. The prisoner then reported him, he claimed,” said the corporal.