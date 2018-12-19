“When I saw him, he told me that the friend was not showing up and he convinced me to ride with him in his car. He drove to a dark and unpopulated place where he parked. When he asked me to remove my pants, I refused. Then he told me that he would hurt my private parts. He then undressed me and abused me sexually. Afterwards, he dropped me at Al Ghusais and gave me Dh120 to go back home. Before I left his car, he threatened to get all his friends to abuse me if I told anyone about what he had done. I felt humiliated at not being able to defend myself and told my mother what had happened,” the boy said.