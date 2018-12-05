The Emirati off-duty policeman testified that he saw the accused stabbing the victim at 11.30pm. “I had just dropped my cousin to his place and was heading home, when I saw the victim being brutally stabbed by the defendant. I witnessed the attacker repeatedly stabbing the victim, who tried to protect himself with his arm. The attacks were very strong and severe … I saw the deceased being stabbed in his chest, head and arms. I stopped instantly and called the police. The accused fled on his quad bike. The victim was still conscious and when I asked him if he knew the attacker, he said no,” he said.