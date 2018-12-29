“We went to check out on the man. Once we entered the garden, we saw the accused sleeping … he seemed in an unusual condition and slept on the grass. When I woke him up, he turned physically violent. He assaulted me and my partner when we tried to take him out. He then pushed the Pakistani man and stormed into his villa … he threatened us with a candlestick. We called for backup once he locked himself in one of the rooms. Then we broke into the room and apprehended him,” he said.