Dubai: A man has been sentenced to three years in jail for assault which led to the death of a man, who was sleeping in the accused’s spot in a sandy parking lot, a Dubai court heard on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Indian defendant was sleeping in a sand lot in Al Quoz Industrial Estate when he woke up and found the victim sleeping in the same spot. The defendant asked the victim to move before physically assaulting him, which led to the victim’s death.

As well as a three year sentence for assault which led to death, the defendant must pay a fine of Dh300,000. He will be deported after serving his sentence.

Police were alerted to the incident in August of this year after a body was found in the area by security.

The defendant was arrested the same day and a policeman claimed the man confessed to assaulting the victim with his bare hands.

“Nobody witnessed the incident and there are no surveillance cameras in the area,” said the policeman. “It is an open sandy area with few cars. The defendant was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted the victim,” he added.

The defendant claimed that he had previously warned the victim not to sleep in his spot.

“He asked him to leave and went to the bathroom. When he returned the victim was sleeping and he kicked and punched him before went to sleep in a pick-up vehicle,” said the policeman.

When the defendant woke the next day, he saw other workers gathering around the body of the victim and realised that he had died overnight as a result of his injuries.

“He claimed that he didn’t intend to kill him but he just wanted to hurt him,” the policeman added.

Medical reports revealed that the victim suffered serious injuries to his head and chest. He was also under the influence of alcohol.