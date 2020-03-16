The man facade of the Dubai Courts Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A man has been accused of forging eight entry permits to the UAE and illegally obtaining Dh42,000 in fees, a Dubai court heard on Monday.

In November of last year, a 32-year-old Pakistani victim said he was asked by the 36-year-old Indian defendant to issue entry permits for eight Pakistani workers and handed him Dh42,000.

“After one month, the defendant gave me eight entry permits. I took the permits and checked them at the immigration department where they told me that they were fake,” said the victim, who then filed a case at Al Qusais Police Station.

Dubai Public Prosecution contacted the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to verify the permits and a letter from the authority confirmed that the permits were fake.

The defendant was charged with forging official documents and using them to illegally obtain money by deception.