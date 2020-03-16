Dubai: A man has been accused of forging eight entry permits to the UAE and illegally obtaining Dh42,000 in fees, a Dubai court heard on Monday.
In November of last year, a 32-year-old Pakistani victim said he was asked by the 36-year-old Indian defendant to issue entry permits for eight Pakistani workers and handed him Dh42,000.
“After one month, the defendant gave me eight entry permits. I took the permits and checked them at the immigration department where they told me that they were fake,” said the victim, who then filed a case at Al Qusais Police Station.
Dubai Public Prosecution contacted the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to verify the permits and a letter from the authority confirmed that the permits were fake.
The defendant was charged with forging official documents and using them to illegally obtain money by deception.
The trial has been adjourned until March 30 to prepare the defence.