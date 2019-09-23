Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced an Emirati man to three months in jail for sexually abusing a fellow Emirati by touching him inappropriately at a furniture store at a mall in Dubai.

According to official records, the 29-year-old Emirati victim was walking in the store with another person when the defendant came from behind and touched him on his back.

“I didn’t know why he did that. He escaped and I reported the incident to Dubai Police,” said the victim.

His countryman testified that they tried to chase the defendant but they couldn’t.

He said the incident happened at around 10.30pm.

An Emirati policeman said they managed to identify the victim and arrest him.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant confessed to touching the victim’s shoulder from behind.

The 20-year-old Emirati defendant was charged with sexual abuse.