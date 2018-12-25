Dubai: A husband has been accused of beating his wife and threatening to kill her if she didn’t leave the family villa, heard a court on Tuesday.
The Iraqi woman was at home when her 30-year-old countryman husband stormed into the house and yelled at her in September.
The Iraqi husband, who is believed to be in the process of divorcing his countrywoman at Dubai Courts, grabbed the woman by her arm and shouted at her, said records.
The man was also purported to have pulled his wife and threatened to kill her if she did not leave the villa.
The woman instantly called the police and complained about what had happened.
Prosecutors charged the Iraqi man of threatening to kill his wife if she didn’t leave the house and also assaulting her.
According to the charge sheet, prosecutors said the suspect beat his wife and caused her bodily injuries that required medical treatment.
The suspect pleaded not guilty and refuted the charges when he was produced before the Dubai Court of First Instance.
“No I didn’t,” he contended before presiding judge Mohammad Jamal.
The wife’s lawyer presented a civil lawsuit, against the suspect, in which her client is seeking Dh21,000 in temporary compensation against her mental, emotional and physical damages.
The woman claimed to prosecutors: “The suspect beat me inside the house and threatened me, shouting ‘I will kill you if don’t go out of the house’. He turned violent and pushed me.”
A Filipina maid testified to prosecutors: “I saw the husband pulling his wife strongly by her arms; then I heard him threatening, in English, to kill her.”
Presiding judge Jamal adjourned the case until the suspect hires a lawyer to defend him when the court reconvenes on January 15.