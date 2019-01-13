Dubai: A visitor has gone on trial for stabbing his roommate to death after an argument over leaving the lights on while the victim was trying to sleep, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.
The 37-year-old Pakistani defendant was staying with the victim and others in a room in worker’s accommodation in Jebel Ali but on October 1 of last year he awoke his roommate by turning the lights on and speaking loudly on the phone.
The Indian victim and other roommates asked the defendant to switch off the lights so that they could sleep, but after an intense argument the victim attacked the defendant, who stabbed the victim with a 20-cm knife.
A 46-year-old Indian supervisor testified that the defendant, who was under the influence of alcohol, was staying in the room for two days before the incident.
“His roommates asked him to turn off the lights but he didn’t answer them as he was busy with a phone call. He then caused chaos when the victim asked him to leave the accommodation, as he was still a visitor. He left the room but the victim chased him and both fought outside the room.”
The defendant started waiving a knife in front of the workers before stabbing the victim in the chest and fleeing the scene. A security guard tried to stop him but the defendant threatened him with the knife and escaped.
A police patrol went to the workers accommodation and arrested the defendant who was still nearby.
The victim was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.
The defendant confessed to assault but said he didn’t intend to kill his victim. He was charged with assault which led to death and for consuming alcohol. The trial was adjourned until January 27 in order for the defendant to present his defence. He remains in custody.