Dubai: A Dubai housemaid who recorded clips of her sponsor’s family to share it with others, threatened to kill the sponsor after the last took her smartphone.

The 48-year-old Emirati woman said that her maid went to the kitchen and brought a knife when she took her mobile phone to search in the clips and photos. The 27-year-old maid from Madagascar threatened to kill herself and her sponsor, according to the Dubai Court of First Instance.

In August this year, Dubai Police received an emergency call from a villa in Al Barsha. The Emirati woman claimed that the maid worked for her family for 15 months before the incident. “I searched for her phone that I bought for her. The phone was hidden inside her clothes. She went to the kitchen and raised a knife threatening to kill me and herself if I didn’t return the phone to her,” the Emirati woman said, according to official records.

Dubai Police arrived and controlled the situation before taking the maid to the police station for questioning. “I found that she recorded my children and the house without my knowledge and she sent the clips and pictures to others via WhatsApp,” the woman added. The maid had pictures with strangers inside the house. The maid admitted to threatening to kill her sponsor and record clips for the family members.