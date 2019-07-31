Suspect met victim on a social media app and was allegedly lured to his house

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced a jewellery maker to one year in jail followed by deportation for allegedly raping a woman 20 times and forcing her to eat dog food.

The 31-year-old Nigerian defendant lured the Serbian woman to meet him at a coffee shop in Dubai Marina after they met on Badoo, a social media platform.

The 53-year-old Serbian woman testified that she met him in the coffee shop in January. She said that she went with him to his apartment at Al Barsha after he threatened her with a knife.

“We met on Badoo and agreed to meet. He threatened me with a knife and took a taxi to his apartment. He took my passport, two mobile phones, shoes and my clothes and locked the door and raped me repeatedly nearly 20 times,” the woman testified.

However, the records didn’t reveal the time period of the rape incidents.

“He physically assaulted me and prevented me from eating regular food. He forced me to eat dog food.”

The defendant called a taxi for the woman to return to her home and later she alerted Dubai Police who apprehended the defendant.

CCTV footage showed the woman following the man through the building’s entrance on the day of the incident.