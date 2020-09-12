Dubai: Dubai Police have honoured an Indian expatriate for returning a bag with $14,000 cash and Dh200,000 worth of gold.
The police praised Dubai-resident Rich James Kamal Kumar for his honesty and gave him a certificate of appreciation for being responsible resident. Police said that Kumar found a bag containing $14,000 cash and Dh200,000 worth of gold and handed over to police.
Brigadier Yousef Abdullah Salim Al Adidi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, awarded Kumar at the police station and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the community and police.
Details about where he found the bag and whether police have given the bag to its owner were not provided.
Brigadier Al Adidi reaffirmed Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals towards the well-being of the society.
Kumar thanked the Dubai Police for awarding him and said that police honouring gave him pride and joy.